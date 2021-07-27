Rochester community responds to July 13 demonstrations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Community leaders, religious leaders and dozens of students met outside the Edison Building prior to the Rochester Public Schools board meeting, in an attempt to clear the air on what's being taught in the classroom.

"We want our kids to have an education that imparts honesty about who we are, integrity about how we treat others, and courage to do what is right," said Rev. Carol Schafer, and ISAIAH community leader.

Their arguments were that Rochester Public Schools does not teach critical race theory, and hard discussions need to be had.

"The group of people who were weaponizing our education on the 13th do not represent students. The classes I've appreciated and learned the most in were the ones where my peers and teachers felt open and vulnerable enough to talk about the truth," said Yasmin Ali, a student and leader of the Rochester Community Intiative.

They also called for the necessity of history being taught, in a full honest fashion.

"We want history taught that is not white washed," said Freddie Suhler, a student and leader of the Rochester Community Initiative.

"It is important that our teachers can teach about true history," said Salma Abdi, a student and leader of the Rochester Community Initiative.

They also promoted open discourse and discussion.

"Learn from your peers. Listen to them, and don't be afraid to challenge someone else's beliefs and even your own," said Ali

Many public commenters expressed opposition to the way the school teaches.

"The point is that critical race theory, from my perspective, has become the foundation for your operations, your formulation of policies that impact teachers and students and administrators under your jurisdiction," said one commenter.

RPS Chair Jean Marvin says Rochester puts the students first, and board meetings must be done with more respect.

"We're working on an intelligent, strategic and inclusive plan. Board work focuses on students and their futures. These students, these children are important and we cannot allow anyone or any group to derail this district's work or its board meetings," said Marvin.