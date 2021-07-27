Rochester native, Bethanie Mattek-Sands, currently in Tokyo for the Olympics

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Bethanie Mattek-Sands took tennis lessons at the Rochester Tennis Connection starting at the age of six. Now, she is competing in the Olympics for the second time.

"I started her off with her first lessons and she continued with her tennis. Showed promise and was a real prodigy right from the start," said Rochester Tennis Connection Director, Tim Butorac.

He says the outdoor site he still directs was where she participated in her first tournament, The Rochester Star of the North Games, at eight years old.

“She was the kind of player that, you know she was small and I would be giving her a lesson and people would kind of stop and say wow who’s that little girl just crushing the ball,” stated Butorac.

Butorac says there are actually a few professional tennis players that have come out of Rochester, including his own son, Eric Butorac.

“I remember her hitting with her dad, I remember her hitting with my dad. I remember us kind of doing lessons together. I remember her being just you know crazy talented, and just crazy athletic at a young age. Doing all kinds of different, you know, we would do different types of exercises or like callisthenic type work or whatever, and she was always like so fast and so strong for being at the time, five, six, seven years old," said Eric.

Eric Butorac and Mattek-Sands even played Wimbledon mixed-doubles together several years ago.

"When I sort of kind of broke through when I was like 25, she was already like an established player out there. So, again having like known her from childhood sort of like brought about an initial connection and then we became very friendly from then on. She came back and played in my first ever charity event that I had in Minnesota. We just again go to a lot of dinners and have coffees and hangout a lot," stated Eric.

Mattek-Sands husband Justin has also gotten close with the Butoracs through his wife.

“Just a tremendous guy, tremendous family, but just you know, strong Minnesota ties,” said Sands.

As for Tokyo and the Olympics, Sands says this is nothing new for his wife.

“She’s been through one of them previously and obviously has done well there winning the gold at Rio and I think that Beth is very much someone that always plays for her country and coming into the Olympics that just emphasizes it that much more,” Sands said.

Although she only stayed in Rochester through her early teens, Mattek-Sands still lists her hometown as Rochester, Minnesota, according to her friends and family.