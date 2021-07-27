RPS to vote on superintendent’s mask recommendation at Tuesday’s meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Ahead of Tuesday's potentially contentious meeting, the Rochester Public Schools Board has released Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel's recommendation for students and masking for the upcoming school year (2021-22).

The recommendation to be voted on Tuesday is:

Students 12 and older will be encouraged but not required to wear face masks inside Rochester Public Schools (RPS) facilities or on the grounds of those buildings.

Students ages 2 to 12 will be required to wear face masks inside RPS buildings. These students will not be required to wear masks when outside of school facilities but on the grounds of those buildings.

Students between ages 0 and 2 will not be required to wear face masks.

Staff and other adults on school grounds will not be required to wear masks but encouraged to do so regardless of vaccine status.

The board will take up the issue Tuesday night and can make changes to the recommendation before voting.

Below is the full recommendation from Dr. Pekel.