Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas is deciding who will fill the remaining term of Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after contracting COVID-19. Voters in Texas’ 6th Congressional District on Tuesday were choosing between Republican Susan Wright, the widow of the late congressman, and Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator. Susan Wright is a longtime GOP party activist and carries the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Ellzey finished second in a crowded field in May and is endorsed by former Texas Gov. Rick Perry. Few differences in policy separate the candidates, giving the race in North Texas the feel of a GOP primary.