Thailand sends COVID-19 patients to hometowns by train

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in Thailand have began transporting some people who tested positive for the coronavirus from Bangkok to their hometowns for isolation and treatment to alleviate the burden on the capital’s overwhelmed medical system. A train carrying more than 100 patients and medical workers in full protective gear left the city for the northeast. It will drop patients off in seven provinces, where they will be met by health officers and taken to hospitals. Bangkok has run short of ICU beds and other hospital beds for COVID-19 patients at public hospitals. Officials say they have asked army medics to help out at civilian hospitals.