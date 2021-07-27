Tropical storm to bring rain, wind, waves to northeast Japan

ICHINOMIYA, Japan (AP) — A tropical storm heading toward northeastern Japan is forecast to bring heavy rain, strong winds and high waves to the Tokyo region and has already affected some Olympics events. The Japan Meteorological Agency predicted Nepartak would bring stormy weather and high waves to northeastern Japan in advance of its landfall Wednesday. The tropical storm had winds of 44.7 mph around midday Tuesday off Japan’s central-eastern coast and is moving slowly north-northwest. It’s forecast to weaken Wednesday before landfall about 340 miles northeast of Tokyo. At the Olympics, some surfing events planned for Wednesday were moved to Tuesday.