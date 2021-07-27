Ukraine’s president replaces general commanding armed forces

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has replaced the commander of the country’s armed forces. Commenting on the decision announced Tuesday, a presidential spokesman cited conflicts between the military and the country’s Defense Ministry. The president dismissed Col. Gen. Ruslan Khomchak as commander-in-chief of the armed forces and appointed Valeriy Zaluzhny to the post. A spokesman says that “the president wants to see synergy between the Defense Ministry and the armed forces” but unfortunately he has been “seeing conflicts instead.” Ukrainian media in recent months reported disputes between Khomchak and Defense Minister Andriy Taran.