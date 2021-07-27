US stepping up airstrikes this week to support Afghan forces

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon says the U.S. military is intensifying airstrikes this week in support of Afghan government forces in their fight against the Taliban. A spokesman, Maj. Robert Lodewick, said Tuesday “a number” of airstrikes have been conducted in recent days. This follows a series of airstrikes last week aimed at supporting Afghan forces on the battlefield and in destroying military equipment that had been captured by the Taliban. Gen. Frank McKenzie, the Central Command commander who is overseeing U.S. military support for the Afghans, said on Sunday that the U.S. is prepared to continue a heightened level of support.