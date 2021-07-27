Verdict due in Hong Kong’s 1st case under stern security law

HONG KONG (AP) — A verdict is due to be delivered in the trial of the first person charged under Hong Kong’s controversial national security law. The 24-year-old defendant was delivered to the Hong Kong High Court on Tuesday morning, with a verdict set to be handed down in the afternoon. The verdict is being closely watched for indications as to how similar cases will be dealt with in future. The defendant is accused of driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers while carrying a flag bearing the protest slogan “Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times” last year. Beijing imposed the sweeping security legislation following months of anti-government protests in 2019.