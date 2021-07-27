Video shows Atlanta police sergeant kick woman in the head

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta police sergeant has been suspended without pay as officials investigate a video that shows him kicking a woman in the head while another officer watches. Police Chief Rodney Bryant said Monday that the unidentified sergeant has been placed on administrative assignment. In a news release, Bryant said the sergeant’s actions “appear to be unacceptable” and leaders are concerned that the second officer didn’t intervene. The video taken by a bystander shows a woman handcuffed, lying on the ground. Witnesses say the woman spit on the sergeant’s shoes at least once and maybe twice. The video shows the sergeant kicking the woman after a spitting motion.