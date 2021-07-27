Watch live and follow along: Rochester Public Schools Board meeting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Below is the live video for the Rochester Public Schools Board Meeting.

Rochester Public Schools Board meeting updates:

4:45 P.M. - Long lines form outside Edison Building to get in to meeting

5:00 P.M. - Doors open to meeting as big crowd gathers

5:31 P.M. - Meeting called to order

5:32 P.M. - Pledge of Allegiance recited

5:34 P.M. - Chair Marvin starts public comment portion with her own comments. Says the schools board's purpose is for the kids. She says RPS's mission is to provide kids with a round education where they can form their own opinions, not telling them what to think.

5:37 P.M. - Marvin requests comments be backed by facts and that meeting attendees follow protocols.