GOP fails to override veto of bill ending unemployment aid

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans have failed in an attempt to override Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of a bill ending $300 a week in federal unemployment aid. Republicans fell five votes short of the two-thirds majority needed Tuesday to override, with no Democrats joining them in the effort to override. Republicans argued that the federal payment, on top of Wisconsin’s weekly $370 unemployment benefit, was motivating people to not search for jobs, only worsening the state’s worker shortage problem. The money was approved by Congress as a way to help the unemployed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The payment is set to expire on Sept. 6.