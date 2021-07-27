Wisconsin judge to decide on charging police officer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge is set to announce whether he will invoke a rarely used process to charge a police officer in the 2016 slaying of a Black man who was sitting in a parked car. Prosecutors declined to file charges against Joseph Mensah in Jay Anderson Jr.’s death. But a Milwaukee County judge was taking a second look at the case under a rarely used process known as a John Doe proceeding to decide whether to file charges. He was set to announce his decision Wednesday. Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot the 25-year-old Anderson as he reached for his gun while in his car at a park in a Milwaukee suburb.