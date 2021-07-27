Woman killed, 2 cops hurt in Chicago-area drive-thru clash

DOLTON, Ill. (AP) — Police say two suburban Chicago police officers were seriously injured and a woman died after one of the officers shot her when she drove away from a restaurant following a disturbance. Dolton police were called to a restaurant early Tuesday after someone called 911 about a female driver with a gun who became angry that the restaurant’s drive-thru was closed. Village spokesman Sean Howard says a male passenger complied with officers’ request to exit the car, but the woman began driving away as one officer was reaching inside to get the keys. Howard says the other officer fired his weapon at least three times, striking the woman, whose car ran him over and dragged the other officer before crashing nearby.