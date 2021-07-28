Air Quality Alert until FRI 3:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT TONIGHT THROUGH 3 PM

CDT FRIDAY…

WHAT…The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air

Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index

(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive

Groups category.

WHERE…Central and south central Minnesota.

WHEN…From 10 PM CDT tonight through 3 PM CDT Friday.

IMPACTS…Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease

(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,

may experience health effects.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Northerly winds behind a cold front will bring

smoke from wildfires located north of the Canadian border in Ontario

and Manitoba into Minnesota. Heavy smoke is expected to arrive

around mid-morning on Thursday in central and southern Minnesota.

Smoke will remain over the area into Friday. During this time, fine

particle levels are expected to be in the Orange AQI category, a

level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. Fine

particle levels will begin to improve Friday morning as southerly

winds start moving the smoke out of the state. By Friday afternoon,

air quality should improve below alert levels statewide.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including

asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit

prolonged or heavy exertion.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and

to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications

by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app,

visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can

find additional information about health and air quality at

https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-

health.