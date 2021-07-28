American Finke takes first Olympic gold in 800 freestyle

TOKYO (AP) — With a dazzling burst of closing speed, Bobby Finke of the United States captured gold in the debut of the men’s 800-meter swimming freestyle at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri claimed the silver after leading most of the race, while the bronze went to Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine. Finke’s victory briefly pulled the U.S. ahead of Australia in the gold-medal race at the Olympic pool. But Izaac Stubblety-Cook evened things up again with a victory in the 200 breaststroke. Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands wound up with the silver, while the bronze went to Finland’s Matti Mattsson.