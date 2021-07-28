Analysis: For Biles, peace comes with a price – the gold

TOKYO (AP) — Maybe American gymnast Simone Biles’ decision to opt out of the Olympic team and all-around competitions isn’t so stunning after all. Biles has spent most of the last five years dealing with outsized expectations. She remembers people being disappointed when she earned bronze on beam in Brazil after a near fall, a medal she calls one of her proudest accomplishments. Biles said she realized during the team finals she wasn’t ready to compete mentally, so she pulled out in an effort to protect herself and her team.