Countries in southeast Europe brace for heat wave

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in several southeast European countries have issued weather warnings ahead of a heat wave in the region. Temperatures of up to 43 C (109.4 F) in inland areas are expected Thursday. Public health officials in North Macedonia said all six of the country’s administrative regions would be affected by the emergency and urged a pause in construction work as well as municipal-level initiatives to help the elderly and the homeless. High temperatures are expected through the weekend in North Macedonia and neighboring Albania, Bulgaria, and Greece as well as parts of Romania and Serbia.