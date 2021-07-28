Danticat, Groff among contributors to book ‘Small Odysseys’

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cunningham, Edwidge Danticat and Carmen Maria Machado are among the prize-winning authors who are contributing stories to a new collection. The collection is co-sponsored by Manhattan’s Symphony Space performing arts center and its nationally aired “Selected Shorts” program. Algonquin Books is teaming with Symphony Space on “Small Odysseys: Selected Shorts Presents 35 New Stories.” Neil Gaiman is writing a foreword for “Small Odysseys,” which comes out March 22. The book will help mark the 35th anniversary of “Selected Shorts,” for which such actors as Meryl Streep and Morgan Freeman have read works by leading fiction writers.