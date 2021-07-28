England ends quarantine for vaccinated visitors from US, EU

LONDON (AP) — Fully vaccinated travelers from the United States and much of Europe will be able to enter England without quarantining starting next week. The British government says that starting Monday people who have received both doses of a vaccine approved by the FDA in the U.S. or the European Medicines Agency will be able to take pre- and post-arrival coronavirus tests instead of self-isolating for 10 days. The exception is France. Visitors from there will continue to face quarantine when arriving in England. And British residents are not yet free to visit the U.S., which is keeping a ban on most international visitors for now.