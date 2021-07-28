Even in absence, North Korea’s presence felt at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea isn’t at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. And while it’s not making headlines here, the North’s absence is still noteworthy. That’s especially true among those who pay attention to the intersection of sports and diplomacy, and to the way North Korea’s propaganda machine uses the international limelight. The coronavirus is the biggest reason for the North’s decision not to come to Tokyo. But analysts say a variety of things, many of them political, may also be at play.