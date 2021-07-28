Excessive Heat Warning from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN
Faribault County
…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM CDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 110 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities. Watch for roads
that may have buckled due to the extreme heat.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible
and drink plenty of water.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency, call 9 1 1.
An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of
dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot
temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous
situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of
fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and
check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&