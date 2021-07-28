Excessive Heat Warning from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Faribault County

…EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105

to 110 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west

central Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase

the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those

working or participating in outdoor activities. Watch for roads

that may have buckled due to the extreme heat.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible

and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency, call 9 1 1.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of

dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot

temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous

situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of

fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and

check up on relatives and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in

vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during

warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal

temperatures in a matter of minutes.

