Groups say Myanmar journalists in peril amid crackdown

BANGKOK (AP) — Media and human rights advocates say journalists in Myanmar are in extreme peril as the military-controlled government cracks down on independent reporting. The government installed by the military in a Feb. 1 takeover has criminalized many aspects of reporting and arrested dozens of journalists, driving many underground or into exile. The Committee to Protect Journalists and Human Rights Watch say dozens of journalists are being held, some without charges. Conditions had deteriorated under the government of Aung San Suu Kyi ousted in February, but now there is almost no leeway for anything but government-controlled reporting.