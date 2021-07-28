Heat Advisory from WED 10:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Allamakee County

…HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM CDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heat index values of 100 to 108 expected.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,

north central and northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat

illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible schedule activities this morning if you can.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To

reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and

Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks

in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat

should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an

emergency!

&&