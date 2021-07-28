Illegal border crossings into Lithuania pass 3,000

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Lithuania’s border guard service has detained 171 people caught illegally crossing from Belarus into Lithuania, the largest number in a single day so far in 2021. The border service said the people from Iraq will be placed in one of Lithuania’s already crowded immigration detention centers. Illegal migration to Lithuania began growing dramatically after new sanctions were imposed on government officials in neighboring Belarus. In July some 2,366 migrants were detained, up from 473 in June, and compared to 81 for all of last year. Lithuania has accused Belarusian authorities of organizing the border crossings. The group detained on Tuesday night bring the total number of migrants intercepted this year to 3,027.