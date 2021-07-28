Local colleges giving students incentives for getting vaccinated

DECORAH, Iowa (KTTC) -- After a year where colleges and universities were largely forced to go online, several local schools are making sure students will return to a normal college experience in the coming weeks.

Students at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa are officially heading to school mask-free this fall after reaching a 70% campus-wide vaccination rate.

Despite not requiring the vaccine for its students, Luther launched a campaign to remove all COVID-19 protocols in late May.

Brad Chamberlain, the college's vice president for mission and communication, said a large piece of the effort came from putting all students who were vaccinated before August 1 in a drawing for a semester's worth of free textbooks and providing small stipends for faculty and staff.

"That did help raise the numbers pretty significantly once we announced those incentive programs for both faculty, staff and students," he said. "We're happy to report that as of today we've exceeded our fall goal with that, so we're really pleased with the participation of the entire campus community and the program."

From a public school perspective, the University of Wisconsin system is launching its '70 for 70' vaccine incentive, where UW schools (excluding UW-Madison) will award 70 students scholarships at $7,000 each if the Wisconsin universities reach the 70% vaccination mark.

Both schools chose this percentage based on estimates that 70% of the population needed to be vaccinated to obtain herd immunity.