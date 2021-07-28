Mike Sullivan named US men’s hockey coach for 2022 Olympics

Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been named U.S. men’s hockey coach for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing. Sullivan will be behind the bench if the NHL participates. There is not a deal currently in place to send NHL players to the Olympics. Negotiations are ongoing. Sullivan coached the Penguins to back-to-back Stanley Cup titles in 2016 and 2017. USA Hockey expects to name his assistants later this summer. Joel Johnson will be the women’s hockey coach. He’s the head coach at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.