More a molehill: Visitors slam London’s new tourist ‘mound’

LONDON (AP) — London’s latest tourist attraction aimed for the heights. It has fallen a bit flat. The Marble Arch Mound opened this week and is already offering refunds to disappointed visitors and admitting “teething problems.” The mound is a 25-meter (80-foot) hill made from turf-covered scaffolding that claims to offer panoramic views of Hyde Park, Oxford Street and the surrounding area. Visitors this week likened it to a construction site that bears little resemblance to lush images on the website. Westminster Council, which is in charge of the mound, acknowledged that elements it “are not yet ready for visitors.” It said anyone who has booked to visit this week would be offered a refund and a free ticket for a visit later.