North Dakota State to play 2023 game at US Bank Stadium

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The perennial powerhouse of the Football Championship Subdivision is taking its show to the home of the Minnesota Vikings. North Dakota State is scheduled to play Eastern Washington at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 2, 2023. The downtown Minneapolis stadium seats more than 66,000 fans for football. It will be the second trip to the Twin Cities for the Bison. who are winners of eight of the last 10 FCS titles. They drew 35,544 fans to Target Field, home of the Minnesota Twins, when Trey Lance’s dazzling debut wound up in a 57-10 win over Butler. Lance, now a rookie with the San Francisco 49ers, threw for four touchdowns and ran for two scores.