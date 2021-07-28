Oldest fossils of animals may be in Canada rocks, study says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A geologist has discovered rocks in Canada that may contain sponge fossils dating back 890 million years — potentially making them the earliest fossil record of animal life on Earth. Elizabeth Turner’s research describing the three-dimensional structures was published Wednesday in the journal Nature. But there’s little scientific certainty about anything dating back a billion years ago, so other scientists will likely continue to vet and debate the published findings. Four outside scientists told the Associated Press the research made a very credible case that the oldest animal fossils were found.