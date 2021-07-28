ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Olmsted County Fair runs through Sunday, August 1.

Wednesday night Chris Kroeze is on the Grandstand. Tickets are $25 if you get your ticket in advance.

The Carnival is open until 11 p.m., except Sunday it closes at 6 p.m. Great Frontier Bull Riding is Friday night.

The fair is free. Carnival rides and concerts do cost. On-ground Passport to Fun sales are $55 and sold at all ticket booths on the Carnival Midway during all hours of operation.

