Plumber turned political candidate busted in Capitol riot

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City plumber who’s moonlighted as a fringe political candidate is in hot water for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol during January’s insurrection, boasting about it on social media and then trying to cover his tracks. Prosecutors say Daniel Christmann, a 38-year-old who screamed at the city’s current Republican mayoral nominee during a debate two years ago, was arrested Wednesday at his Brooklyn home after the FBI was alerted to videos on his Instagram feed showing rioters inside the Capitol on Jan. 6. Christmann is charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct inside the Capitol and was released on his own recognizance after an initial court appearance Wednesday in Brooklyn. He did not enter a plea. Another court hearing is scheduled for Aug. 10.