Police arrest Red Lake man accused of killing officer

RED LAKE, Minn. (KTTC) -- Police have arrested and charged a Red Lake man accused of killing a police officer Tuesday.

The man, David Brian Donnell, Jr., 28, is charged with one count of second degree murder and four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon in connection to the shooting.

According to court documents, Red Lake Tribal Police Officers responded to a welfare check for Donnell at his home. He met the officers on his front porch. When officers asked him to walk toward them, he ran inside the home and locked the door.

Officers say Donnell had an active tribal warrant for his arrest and after failing to comply with opening the door, police breached in.

That's when police were met with gunfire which ultimately killed Officer Ryan Bialke. Bialke died at the scene.

After exchanging gunfire and police eventually retreating to the woods due to continued gunfire, officers were able to arrest Donnell at a nearby home.