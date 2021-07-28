Puerto Rico orders government workers to get vaccinated

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has announced that all public employees must be vaccinated against the coronavirus starting next month as the U.S. territory reports a new rise in hospitalizations and deaths. The executive order goes into effect Aug. 16 with few exceptions. Those who refuse to get inoculated will be required to submit a negative virus test weekly. Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Wednesday that if an employee also refuses to get tested, they will be forced to use their vacation days. The order targets some 27,000 government employees.