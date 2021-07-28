Red Lake officer fatally shot on reservation in Minnesota

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) -- The Red Lake Nation has identified the police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a call to a residence on the tribe's reservation in northwestern Minnesota.

The Red Lake Department of Public Safety says 37-year-old Ryan Bialke was killed Tuesday after he went to a home on a report of a suicidal male with children possibly in the residence.

DPS says the suspect opened fire on officers and Bialke was struck.

The tribe says the suspect fled into the surrounding woods and was taken into custody a short time later.

DPS says Bialke was a six-year veteran of the Red Lake Police Department.

He is survived by his wife and four children.