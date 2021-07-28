Rodgers participates in Packers’ first training-camp workout

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers is working out with the Green Bay Packers in their first training camp session as the reigning MVP has at least temporarily ended his standoff with the team. Rodgers didn’t participate in organized team activities this spring — a change from his usual offseason routine — and skipped the Packers’ mandatory minicamp. His future with the Packers had seemed tenuous after ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that he didn’t want to return to Green Bay.