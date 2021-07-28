Seeking Mediterranean allies, Greece hosts Jordan’s king

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — King Abdullah II of Jordan is meeting in Athens with the leaders of Greece and Cyprus as part of regular high-level contacts launched between the three Mediterranean countries in 2018. Greece is seeking to expand its economic and military cooperation with countries in the region, wary of ongoing rivalry with neighboring Turkey over mineral rights in the eastern Mediterranean Sea Abdullah met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and President Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus. He said areas where cooperation could be expended included trade, food security, tourism, energy and agriculture.