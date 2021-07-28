Skip to Content

Spanish ex-king’s former lover accuses him of harassment

MADRID (AP) — The former lover of Spain’s King Emeritus Juan Carlos has filed a lawsuit with a British court accusing him of spying on her. The public relations firm representing Corinna Larsen confirmed Wednesday that she had asked a London court for a restraining order against Juan Carlos and compensation for damages for his alleged harassment. The former king’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment by The Associated Press. But he has repeatedly defended Juan Carlos’ innocence during the ongoing financial scandal earned the suspicions of investigators in Switzerland and Spain.

