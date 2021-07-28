Storms stay east tonight; Air Quality Alert through Friday

The most active weather will stay well to the east of the Mississippi River Wednesday night. There is a chance of isolated thunderstorms along the Mississippi River Valley, but the severe storms are expected to stay in central and eastern Wisconsin overnight. The threat of storms along and to the west of Highway-52 continues to lower.

We had a round of storms roll through during the mid-morning on Wednesday. Rainfall totals in Rochester were around 0.10-0.20" with some areas staying dry Wednesday morning. With the storms staying east tonight, significant rainfall totals are not likely.

Cooler temperatures are expected the rest of the week. Highs have been in the upper 80s and lower 90s the past 5 days and highs will now drop into the lower 80s and upper 70s into next week.

It's not the best-looking 7-day when it comes to rain chances. We'll keep an eye on an isolated storm chance on Saturday, but as of now, I'm keeping that out of the forecast. Dry conditions will continue to dominate the forecast into the middle of next week.

An Air Quality Alert will be in effect from 10 p.m Wednesday night until 3 p.m Friday. Wildfire smoke is expected to impact the region Thursday and Friday leading to poor air quality across the state. The current forecast is for air quality levels to reach an "Unhealthy" level on Thursday.

Nick