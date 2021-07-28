The sights and sounds of the Olmsted County Fair

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- There are many attractions at the Olmsted County Fair.

One of them was 4-H kids showing their animals, featuring an alpaca named Yoshi.

"We're gonna be going through obstacles, like what you see in the real world. And some fun, random articles that the judge puts out for you. And, the other thing that you'll be doing is showing your - showcasing your animal to the judge and how much you know about the alpaca," said 4-H participant Evan Kuball.

There is also a fresh-squeezed lemonade stand, which has been a part of the fair for more than 20 years. The money raised by the stand helps put the owners' daughters through college.

"So I think that was kind of how we started the business and he made them work it, and they got to help pay for their own college that way," said Judi Humphrey, at Katelyn and Devin's fresh squeezed lemonade stand.

There were also new vendors, such as Papa J's Kettle Corn stand. The couple had been heavily involved in the county fair prior to that point.

"To be on this side of the counter, trying to figure out how to serve the people, rather than which booth I want to stop at to satisfy my needs, it's a challenge. It's a fun challenge," said David Jorde, of Papa J's.

The couple says they ended up working a stand by coincidence, by talking to a board member about their daughter's wedding.

"I asked him if he had any advice for getting into the fair with a vendor, as a vendor. And he asked what I had for a product I was vending and I told him kettle corn and he said well we would be very interested in having you this year," said Jorde.

Along with rides, vendors and animals at the fair, the curling club of Rochester is offering curling lessons. One of the instructors said the fair is a great time to teach new people how to curl.

"It's an opportunity to expose as many people as possible who want to learn the sport of curling in a nice safe environment, it's not competitive. Come on in, try it out, see if you like it," said Duane Hebert, an instructor.