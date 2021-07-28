Skip to Content

UPDATE: Name released in fatal Southwest Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Rochester Police (RPD) have released the name of the woman who was killed in a crash on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

RPD said Stacey York, 63, of Spring Valley, was the passenger of a Subaru Outback, which was being driven by York's 19-year-old daughter. They were traveling south on Commercial Drive.

The Subaru was then struck by a westbound Mercedes on 48th Street SW that was driven by a 31-year-old woman. The children in the Mercedes were five and ten years old.

PREVIOUS STORY -- One person is dead after a crash in southwest Rochester around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police responded to the T-bone collision at 48th Street SW and Commercial Drive, west of Highway 63.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 63-year-old woman who was a passenger in one of the vehicles died at the scene. Her 19-year-old daughter was driving. She was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service with severe injuries.

A woman with two children passengers were in the other vehicle. All three of them were taken to St. Mary's with non-life-threatening injuries.

Many onlookers stopped to help, and some performed CPR on the victim.

The Forensic Mapping Unit responded to the crash. It remains under investigation.

Kelsey Marier

