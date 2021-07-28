US moves to better protect infrastructure from cyber threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is eyeing ways to harden cybersecurity defenses for critical infrastructure. It’s announcing Wednesday the development of performance goals and a voluntary public-private partnership to protect core sectors. The actions are an acknowledgment of the cybersecurity vulnerabilities of critical industries, a reality made clear by the May hack of the nation’s largest pipeline. A senior administration official says they’re also meant to address the “patchwork of sector-specific statutes” that have been adopted piecemeal over time and leave the government without a uniform or adequate cybersecurity threshold. Wednesday’s order will direct the departments of Homeland Security and Commerce to develop cybersecurity performance goals for critical infrastructure.