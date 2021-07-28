Skip to Content

Wild get Minnesota native Goligoski for $5M in free agency

8:00 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

Alex Goligoski is entering his 15th season in the NHL. He found his first experience as a free agent to be more stressful than expected or preferred. The landing spot made it worth the hassle. The left-shot defenseman agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million contract with the Minnesota Wild, his home state team. This season, Goligoski will become the 28th native of Minnesota to play in a game for the Wild. Goligoski had three goals, 19 assists, 108 blocked shots and 76 hits in 56 games this year for Arizona.

