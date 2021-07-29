2 arrested in deaths of 3 men found at Wisconsin quarry

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say they have arrested two people in the deaths of three men found slain in a western Wisconsin quarry last week. The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office says one male suspect was arrested shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday in Wausau and the other man was taken into custody about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in Amherst. Both communities are in central Wisconsin. The bodies of Peng Lor, Nemo Yang and Trevor Maloney were discovered last Friday by two Milestone Quarry workers. Authorities say they were shot and likely knew their attacker or attackers.