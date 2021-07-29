Living up to the hype: Dressel wins 1st individual gold

TOKYO (AP) — In an Olympics where many of the U.S. favorites have faltered, Caeleb Dressel lived up to the hype. Dressel claimed the first individual gold medal of his career with a victory in 100-meter freestyle. Dressel finished a mere six-hundredths of a second ahead of defending champion Kyle Chalmers, who settled for silver. Capping off the morning, Katie Ledecky and Australian rival Ariarne Titmus got another shot at each other in the 4×200 freestyle relay. But it was China taking the gold, beating both the Americans and the Aussies in a race where all three medalists broke the previous world record.