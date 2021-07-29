Armenia wants Russian forces to guard border with Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia’s acting prime minister has proposed stationing Russian border guards along the country’s border with Azerbaijan as tensions between the two ex-Soviet nations continue to simmer. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan floated the idea a day after three Armenian troops were killed in cross-border hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The two countries have been locked for decades in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, and they accused each other of starting the fighting which wounded soldiers on both sides Wednesday. Pashinyan said Thursday that putting Russian guards along the border would allow for the demarcation of territory “without the risk of military clashes.” A Kremlin spokesman was tight-lipped on the proposal.