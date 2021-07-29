Buoyed by experienced ‘D,’ Zimmer exudes unfamiliar optimism

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s Mike Zimmer has long defended his ability and willingness to adapt strategies to match shifts in styles and trends around the NFL. The 65-year-old head coach has made it look at the start of training camp like he’s evolving into an optimist, too. His description of the first full-team practice was so positive even his own daughter sounded skeptical. Zimmer is excited by the arrival of several new players on defense to give the group an experience boost. The Vikings have also gained a big lift from the healthy return of defensive end Danielle Hunter and linebacker Anthony Barr.