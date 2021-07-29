Child porn plea for NZ man accused of kidnapping attempt

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New Zealand man accused of trying to kidnap a 14-year-old Virginia girl he met online pleaded guilty Thursday to production of child pornography. Troy Skinner of Auckland, New Zealand, had been scheduled to face trial next month on attempted kidnapping and child pornography charges. Court documents state Skinner interacted with the girl online and used her to make videos and images of child pornography. After she cut off contact, Skinner traveled to her home and was shot by the girl’s mother when he broke a window and tried to get in. Skinner faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years in prison at sentencing in February.