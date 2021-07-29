Conservatives want to boot Cheney, Kinzinger from House GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative lawmakers want to boot Republican Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger out of the House GOP. That’s because the two defied party leaders and joined the chamber’s special committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The effort by the hard-right House Freedom Caucus faces uncertain prospects. House GOP leaders have shown little interest in acting quickly against the two mavericks. That could fuel a fight that would distract from the party’s preferred focus on issues such as inflation, crime and immigration. Removing the two from the party would threaten their committee assignments and have other repercussions.