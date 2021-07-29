Dotson scores in stoppage time, Minnesota ties LAFC 2-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hassani Dotson scored in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give Minnesota United a 2-2 tie with with Los Angeles FC on Wednesday night. Dotson slipped a shot from the top of the penalty area inside the post. Carlos Vela scored for the fourth consecutive game to give LAFC a 1-0 lead in the 40th minute. José Cifuentes stepped in front of a careless pass and played a through ball that Vela won from defender Diego Palacios before chipping a shot over goalkeeper Tyler Miller’s right shoulder. Emanuel Reynoso flicked a sliding left-footer past goalkeeper into the far corner of to tie it in the 49th minute. Tristan Blackmon headed home a corner kick in the 77th to put LAFC back in front.